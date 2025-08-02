Teenage girl dies by suicide in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide on Saturday at her residence in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

Police received information regarding the death of Anjali, a class 10 open school student, around 8.30 pm.

"Upon reaching the spot, a police team found that the girl had allegedly died by hanging." a senior police officer said. A preliminary inquiry has ruled out any foul play, he said.

However, police are recording statements of family members, neighbours, and friends of the deceased to determine if any external factors contributed to the death and inquest proceedings have been initiated.

The family hails from Navada in Bihar and has been residing in Delhi for some time.

"The crime and forensic teams were called to the spot to inspect and preserve evidence from the scene of the incident. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination," the officer said.