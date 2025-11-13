Teenage girl dies, friend critical after consuming poison in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A teenage girl died while her friend is in critical condition after they allegedly consumed poisonous substance on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased is aged around 16, and her friend was identified as Raj Sonkar (19), police said.

Chakia Circle Officer Raghuraj said that both were in a long-term relationship and "decided to end their lives when their families opposed their marriage." Upon receiving information, the police rushed them to the district joint hospital in Chakia, where the girl succumbed during treatment, while Sonkar is undergoing treatment and is said to be in serious condition.

Police said that Raj had earlier eloped with the girl, following which a case was registered against him.

Further investigation is underway, police added.