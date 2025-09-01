Teenage girl drowns in Gomti river in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl drowned in the Gomti river near Makdoompur village here while she had gone to relieve herself on Monday morning, police said.

The victim, identified as Aastha, a resident of Makdoompur village, slipped and fell into the river, Shukul Bazar Station House Officer Abhinesh Kumar said.

On receiving information, police and a large number of villagers reached the spot. With the help of locals and divers, the body was recovered, he said, adding that it has been sent for postmortem and legal formalities are underway.