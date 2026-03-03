Teenage girl found dead at home in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 3 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was found dead at her residence in a village in this district on Tuesday, police said.

According to officials, the girl was found hanging inside her house near Balaramapuram. Family members alerted the police, following which officers reached the spot and initiated proceedings.

The Balaramapuram police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the incident.

"The reason for the act is currently unknown," the Balaramapuram Station House Officer said.

Police said they are recording statements from the girl's relatives and friends to gather more information about the circumstances leading to her death.

Police added that the exact cause of death and further conclusions can only be determined after the post-mortem examination report is received. PTI TGB ADB