Teenage girl found dead in creek, suicide suspected

Thane, Oct 6 (PTI) A 14-year-old Muslim girl allegedly committed suicide in Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai, police said.

Advertisment

While the girl had left home on Eid (September 29) after a tiff with the family and was missing since then, her death was confirmed on Friday.

As per her parents, they asked her to cook on Eid as her mother was unwell.

The girl, who did mehendi (henna) work, refused and shouted back at her mother, whereupon her father slapped her.

Advertisment

The girl left the house around 1 pm, and two hours later her sister received a video call. The girl told her sister that she was standing on a railway track and her mother should not cry.

She ended the call and her family could not contact her thereafter.

While a missing person complaint was lodged, Kalamboli police on Friday learnt from NRI police station that they had found the body of an unidentified girl in a creek at Divali village on September 30.

The girl's parents confirmed that it was their daughter.

It is suspected that the girl ended her life but further probe was on, police said. PTI COR KRK