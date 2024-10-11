Teenage girl gang-raped in UP, two arrested

Banda (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men here when she was returning home from a fair, police said on Friday. The two accused have been arrested.

The girl had gone to the fair in a neighbouring village with her elder sister on October 7. While the sisters were returning home in the evening, the accused -- Aavesh and Mujibur Rahman -- stopped her, forcibly made her sit in their car and took her to an unknown place where they raped her, Station House Officer, Pailani police station, Inspector Anand Kumar said.

The accused also allegedly pressured her to change her religion. The girl somehow managed to escape and reached home the next morning, the SHO said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, an FIR was lodged in the matter and the girl's medical examination was done, he said.

Kumar said the two accused were arrested on Friday and produced before a court, which sent them to jail. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV