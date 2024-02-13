Teenage girl gang-raped in UP's Basti, 4 held

Basti (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) A teenage girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by two youths in Chhavani police station area here, police on Tuesday said.

The incident took place on Monday when the two youths abducted the girl on a bike after threatening her showing a country made pistol and raped her, the victim's family members said in an FIR.

The accused also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anything about the incident to anyone, they said.

The accused later dropped the girl near her house and fled away.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint and the accused have been arrested, Superintendent of Police (SP) OP Singh said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and a detailed probe is on into the matter, he added. PTI CORR ABN AS AS