Teenage girl hangs self in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Jun 20 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The teenager, Arushi Singh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her house in Garha locality, police sub-inspector Anil Kumar told reporters.

Her mother, who works as a staff nurse in a government hospital, found her hanging after she returned home from duty on Wednesday, he said, adding that the father of the minor passed away a couple of years ago.

The diary maintained by the girl has been recovered, the PSI added.

The police are probing the cause behind the girl's extreme step, according to him.

Her body has been for a post-mortem procedure after case of suicide was registered in this connection, Kumar said, adding that investigation into the case was underway. PTI COR LAL NP