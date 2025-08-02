Teenage girl injured in bear attack in J-K's Poonch, hospitalised

Jammu, Aug 2 (PTI) A 19-year-old girl was critically injured in a bear attack in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The girl was attacked by the wild bear when she ventured out of her house in remote Louran Top village, the officials said.

They said the girl's cries attracted the attention of the villagers, who chased the bear back into the nearby forest and shifted the girl to the hospital.

The girl suffered injuries in her face and legs, and is being referred to Jammu for specialised treatment, the officials said. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS