Teenage girl killed, cousin injured in bus accident in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Jan 5 (PTI) A teenage girl was killed, and her minor cousin was injured after a bus rolled down over her scooter at a closed railway level crossing at Barigora area here on Monday, a police officer said.

The victim, Anjali Kumar, an intermediate student, and her 10-year-old cousin sister were on a scooter just behind the bus waiting for the level crossing to open.

As the level crossing was closed to allow a train to pass through, the driver of the bus allegedly applied the hand brake of the vehicle and went down along with the conductor to have tea when the bus suddenly started rolling back, crushing Anjali to death and injuring her cousin.

Irate people assembled at the spot and put up a blockade, disrupting the traffic for hours.

They demanded adequate compensation for the deceased's family.

Officer-in-Charge of Parsudih police station Avinash Kumar said the statement of the victim's family is being recorded to file an FIR in this regard. PTI BS RG