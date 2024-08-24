Teenage girl kills self in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab), Aug 24 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance after she was allegedly harassed by a stalker in the Jagraon area here, police said on Saturday.

Gursewak Singh of Kaunke Kalan village has been booked under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint lodged by the girl's father, Jagraon SHO Surjit Singh said.

According to police, the girl's parents were informed by the authorities that the Class 12 student did not reach school despite leaving for it around 7.45 am on Tuesday.

Her father told police that his daughter returned home around 1.30 pm and when he asked her where she was, she told him that the accused had followed her.

The accused allegedly stopped her on her way to school and asked if she wanted a lift on his motorcycle. He then took her to some other place, police said.

The girl felt insulted as she thought that villagers had seen her with the man on his motorcycle following which she committed suicide on Tuesday, they added.