Teenage girl leaves house after parents scold her for playing in rain

Thane, Jul 23 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police have registered a kidnapping case after a 13-year-old girl from Panvel went missing following scolding by her parents for playing in the rain, an official said on Tuesday.

The girl left her house in Pendhar area on June 19 afternoon after her parents asked her to refrain from playing in the rain as she might fall sick, the official added.

Her parents approached the police after the search for the teenager proved futile.

Police on Monday registered an FIR under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK