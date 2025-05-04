Teenage girl murdered by classmate for not talking to him in MP's Dhar district

Dhar (MP), May 4 (PTI) A 17-year-old student was murdered by a classmate after she stopped talking to him in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Sunday.

The body of the Class 12 student was found on Saturday in an agricultural field within the jurisdiction of the Umarban police post, some 70 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gitesh Garg said they launched a probe after learning about the murder.

Police subsequently got the information that a classmate was harassing her, he said.

During questioning, the accused confessed to killing the teenager. He told the police that he was upset after she stopped talking to him, the official said.

The accused asked the girl to meet him on Friday night in an agricultural field, where he killed her with a sharp weapon.

Further legal steps will be taken on the basis of forensic evidence, he said.