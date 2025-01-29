Teenage girl on morning walk stabbed to death

Rewa (MP), Jan 29 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified person while she was out on a morning walk in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Tandi village under the Churhata police station limits at around 5 AM, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Sonkar.

He said the girl's mother rushed to the spot after the word spread about the attack and took her daughter to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

The girl suffered multiple stab injuries, a police official said, adding that police have registered a case and are trying to identify the attacker and the motive behind the crime. PTI COR ADU NSK