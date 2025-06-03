Teenage girl raped and impregnated by man in Maharashtra; accused on the run

Latur, Jun 3 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a man in Ausa taluka of Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Tuesday.

The crime took place over a period of seven months, and the accused has been the run since the case was registered at the Ausa police station on May 30, they said.

"As per the probe conducted so far, the minor victim had been staying with her sister, and her brother-in-law was employed as a farm worker by the accused," an official said.

The accused reportedly kept a close watch on the girl, frequently visiting the farm shed when she was present. On one such occasion, he allegedly sexually assaulted the minor and threatened to kill her if she disclosed about the incident to her family members. The minor's ordeal, which began seven to eight months ago, came to light recently, he said.

A medical examination of the victim confirmed that she was six months pregnant, he added.

Based on a complaint filed by the minor and her family, a case was registered against the accused under sections 64(2)(1)(M) (rape), 351(2)(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. PTI COR NP