Teenage girl raped by panchayat head in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 20 (PTI) A 13-year old girl was alleged raped by a panchayat head here under the guise of a tantric ritual, police said on Monday.

According to the complaint, the accused, identified as Kishori Lal, lured the girl to his home on October 15 and 17 and sexually assaulted her.

The accused was booked for rape under Section 65 of BNS and sections of POCSO Act and arrested, police said.

They said the victim was on her way to school on September 21 when Kishori Lal accosted her and asked about a 'rudraksha mala', a gift from a friend, she was wearing.

Kishori Lal touched the necklace and the girl felt a "shock," the complainant read.

The accused claimed that he knew "tantra-mantra" and said the necklace must be consecrated with mantras or her family members would die and on October 15. With the ruse, he took the girl to his house and sexually assaulted her, she said.

He took her to his house again on October 17 and repeated the act, according to police.