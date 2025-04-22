Teenage girl raped, impregnated by man in MP; accused and victim's mother held

Tikamgarh (MP), Apr 22 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl over the past few months and impregnating her in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

The police also arrested the teenage victim's mother as she was aware of the crime, they said.

The incident came to light on Monday when the condition of the rape survivor deteriorated after the accused gave her medicines to terminate her pregnancy, an official said.

"The 40-year-old accused, who is the victim's neighbour, allegedly raped the girl for four to five months, due to which she became pregnant," Badagaon police station in-charge Narendra Verma said.

The accused gave her medicines to terminate her pregnancy, which deteriorated her condition. Following that, she was admitted to the district hospital, he said.

The girl's mother was aware of the crime, but hid it, he added.

"Along with the main accused, the mother of the victim was named as a co-accused in the case. Both of them were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Verma said, adding that they were arrested on Monday.

The accused duo was presented in a court, which sent them to judicial custody, he said. PTI COR ADU NP