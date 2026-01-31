Teenage girl raped in Bihar's Bhojpur

Bhojpur (Bihar), Jan 31 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Bihar's Bhojpur district for several days earlier this month, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around January 19 in Dhangai police station area.

"The girl was raped by a person from her village several times over a couple of days around January 19. Based on a written complaint filed by her mother, an FIR was lodged on Friday after the family found out about the incident," Jagdishpur Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajesh Kumar Sharma told PTI.

He said a medical examination has been conducted, an FSL team has inspected the spot, and the girl's statement has been recorded before the court.

"Although no arrest has been made so far, raids are being carried out to nab the accused," Sharma added. PTI SUK ACD