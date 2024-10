Ballia (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth here, police said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Arpit Soni (22) raped the girl on pretext of marriage, the survivor's mother said in her complaint on Saturday.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV