Teenage girl raped in West Bengal, 7 held

Jalpaiguri (WB), Jul 18 (PTI) A teenage girl was allegedly raped by seven people, including four minors, inside a tea garden in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The seven accused, named in the FIR by the girl's family, have been arrested in the last three days, the officer said.

Four of the seven arrested were minors, he said.

Among the three accused adults, two were remanded to police custody, while the other to judicial custody. The minors were sent to a juvenile home.

The teenage girl had gone to a deserted spot inside the tea garden in the Dooars region at the request of one of the accused, stated to be her boyfriend, the officer said.

When she reached the spot, she was raped by the seven on Sunday afternoon, he said, adding that the accused also videographed the act.

After the purported video clip was circulated on social media by the accused earlier this week, the family lodged an FIR.

The police arrested three accused from Jalpaiguri district and the four others from Alipurduar district, he added.