Teenage girl stabbed in northeast Delhi market; attacker nabbed

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) An 18-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed by an acquaintance in northeast Delhi's New Mustafabad area, police on Friday said.

She is currently under treatment for a stab wound in abdomen at the GTB Hospital.

According to a complaint, police said the attacker had been harassing her for days, and stabbed her Thursday evening when she again rebuffed him.

The girl was returning to her brother's house from a local market, when 24-year-old Jahan confronted her for a talk on Mangal Bazar Road in Dayalpur area, and attacked her, a police source said.

Doctors said her condition is serious but stable, he said.

Jahan was nabbed and booked under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Based on sustained efforts and surveillance inputs, the accused was traced and apprehended within hours of the incident. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and the knife used in the attack was recovered," an officer said.

The investigation revealed that Jahan knew the girl from before and she had distanced herself from him. Yet, he continued to pester her for a relationship, police said.

A family member of the girl told police that they had even lodged a complaint at Dayalpur Police Station earlier, but the matter "settled" at that time.