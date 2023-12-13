Teenage girl, who left home in Nepal and came to India, rescued from Palghar, sent back

Palghar, Dec 13 (PTI) A 15-year-old Nepalese girl was rescued from Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a month after she left her home in Nepal and arrived in India, police said on Wednesday.

The parents of the girl, who hailed from Lumbini in Nepal's Rupandehi, had filed a missing person's report with the police in their country and a case of kidnapping was registered, a police official said.

A non-government organisation (NGO) here recently received a tip-off that the girl was in Nalasopara area and informed the police about it, senior inspector Santosh Chowdhari of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Nalasopara unit of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police said.

The police launched an operation to trace the girl and she was finally rescued from a room in Dhanivbaug area on Monday, he said.

Chowdhari said the girl had come to India on her own. However, the reason behind her move was not known yet.

After being rescued, the girl was sent back to Nepal and reunited with her parents, he said, adding that the Nepal embassy was also involved in tracing her. PTI COR NP