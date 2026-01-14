Teenage rider killed, friend injured in bike crash on western express highway

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) A 19-year-old student riding a motorcycle was killed while his friend riding pillion was seriously injured after their two-wheeler rammed into a tempo on the Western Express Highway in the city early Wednesday, police said.

The deceased rider was identified as Farhan Sheikh, while the injured pillion rider was identified as Shahid Khan.

The accident occurred when the duo was returning to Goregaon after visiting the Mahim dargah.

"The temp moving ahead of the motorcycle suddenly applied brakes near the Milan Subway, causing the bike to crash into it," an official said.

The injured victims were rushed to nearby VN Desai Hospital by their colleagues, who were travelling on another motorcycle.

Sheikh was declared dead before admission, while Khan is undergoing treatment, and his condition is stated to be serious.

The tempo driver, identified as Deepak Dhotre, was arrested for rash driving. The deceased was an ITI electrician who was undergoing an internship at the Versova Metro Station.