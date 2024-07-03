Teenage son rejects Kerala police findings on mother's alleged murder, says she is alive

Alappuzha (Kerala), Jul 3 (PTI) A day after police confirmed the killing of a woman who had been missing for 15 years, her teenage son on Wednesday rejected their findings and asserted that she is still alive.

He also dismissed allegations against his father, who is suspected to be the prime suspect in his mother Kala's murder.

Speaking to reporters here, the teenager said nothing had happened 15 years ago, as the police claimed, and the allegations brought shame to their family.

"No incident has happened like this. I am sure that my mother is alive....I am her son. I am not tensed," he said.

He said his mother had never contacted him after she had disappeared from the house years ago.

He also said that the police didn't get any indications about the murder.

On Tuesday, police said that Kala, who disappeared 15 years ago at the age of 20 from her husband's and parents' homes in this coastal district, has been confirmed to be dead.

The confirmation came after the police carried out a several hours-long search and evidence collection by opening up the two septic tanks in the missing woman's husband's home.

Alappuzha SP Chaitra Teresa John had said a case has been lodged, and police presently suspect the involvement of the woman's husband, who is in Israel.

When reporters asked the teenager whether he contacted his father, the prime accused in the case, he said his father told him not to worry over the developments.

"My father told me not to get tensed over the present issues," he said, adding that his father will not return to the country now as he has some debt and needs to continue his stay abroad.

Meanwhile, Soman, a labourer who had helped the police collect vital evidence from the septic tank on Tuesday, raised suspicion that some chemical substance was poured into the tank.

"I have been doing septic tank-related jobs for years. So, I can feel it when I get down into the tank if any chemicals are poured inside it. Here, some chemical, which can even powder stones and human bones, was poured," he told a TV channel.

He said things suspected to be parts of human bones -- a locket, a hair clip used by women and an elastic of dress -- were found inside the septic tank during his search, and they were handed over to the police for further examination.

Anil Kumar, the woman's brother, who is an auto driver, said the present revelations were shocking and that he had never felt any doubt in the behaviour of the accused so far.

"If they had committed anything wrong, they should get the deserved punishment," he said.

Five people were already in police custody in connection with the case, and their arrests would be recorded soon, police had said.

The law enforcers launched an investigation after receiving an anonymous letter a few months ago alleging that the woman's husband killed her and buried the body in the septic tank of his house, police said. PTI LGK KH