Teenage student among two killed, 14 injured as bus overturns in Dehradun dist

Dehradun, Apr 7 (PTI) Two passengers including a teenage student died and 14 others were injured at Sahaspur in Dehradun district on Monday when a bus overturned after colliding head-on with a vehicle, police said.

Half a dozen students returning home from school were also among the injured, the police said, adding they were from Boksa Inter College.

The deceased were identified as Pawan (22) and Kadil (16), a student.

Prelimanry information available with the police said a child was also among the dead.

The bus coming from Vikasnagar to Dehradun collided with a cargo vehicle in Singhniwala area of Sahaspur and overturned on the road.

The police pulled those trapped inside the bus with the help of locals and admitted them to the hospital where Pawan and Kadil were declared dead by doctors.

Out of 14 persons injured in the mishap, a woman with minor injuries has been discharged while the rest are still undergoing treatment, they said.