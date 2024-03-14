Teenage student beaten to death; his six college mates booked

Thane, Mar 14 (PTI) A 17-year-old student was allegedly beaten to death by his six college mates at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai, following which a case has been registered against them, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 1 pm on Wednesday outside their college, in which a friend of the deceased was injured, they said.

"The accused punched and kicked the victim to death and also beat and injured his friend. The motive behind the crime is being investigated," senior inspector Ajay Shinde said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, the FIR in this connection was registered at the APMC police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and others, he said. PTI COR NP