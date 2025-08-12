Teenage student shot dead, 4 injured in firing in Punjab village

Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth was shot dead and four sustained injuries when they were strafed with bullets from a car on Tuesday, said police.

The people hit were having burgers near Singhowal village, where four people came in a car with their faces covered and opened fire at them.

Two student groups of a private university had a clash a day ago.

According to police, eight to 10 shots were fired with a country-made pistol The deceased was identified as Gurjeet Singh, a native of Talwandi village.

The injured were Sahil, Gurpal Singh, Gurvinder Singh, and Harnoor Singh. They are under treatment at a hospital.

Police said they are looking for the shooters. PTI