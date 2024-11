Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house here where she was employed as a domestic help, police said on Saturday.

The couple who had employed the girl as their domestic help was detained, police said, and claimed that there were wounds reportedly caused due to branding with an iron box.

The Aminjikarai police have registered a case and are investigating. PTI JSP KH