Teenaged girl admitted to hospital following fire accident dies

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (PTI) A teenaged girl, who was hospitalised following a fire accident here three days ago in which her grandparents died, succumbed during treatment on Saturday.

The girl breathed her last Saturday morning at a state-run hospital, police said.

Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson and former city corporator Amjed Ullah Khan alleged that his requests regarding the girl's treatment to the CM office and other officials met with no response even though Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had said he had directed officials to ensure best treatment to the teenager.

In a post on X on Friday, the CMO said that Reddy has expressed condolences over the accident. "Yesterday, he directed officials to ensure best treatment and support for Shruti Gupta, the teenager battling for life. We will take total care of her, CM Revanth Reddy garu assured," it said.

Khan said he had shifted the teenager to a private super-specialty hospital as she was not being attended to properly in a government hospital. He said he paid a bill of Rs 2.10 lakh to the private hospital and bought medicines worth nearly Rs 1 lakh.

"... as her body was not responding and unable to pay more, her family shifted her to Gandhi Hospital yesterday evening and early morning today ie 2nd Nov she died and her body shifted to mortuary for post-moterm," Khan said.

The fire accident occurred late Monday night when her family was preparing food items for Diwali. Sparks from a gas stove fell on a firecrackers box which burst, with the smoke spreading across the two-room house due to which the couple died of suffocation, police said. The girl was also being treated for asphyxiation.