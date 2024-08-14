Teenager ‘abducted’ by her maternal uncle in MP; case registered

Jabalpur, Aug 14 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by her maternal uncle in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The incident took place in a village under the limits of Shahpura police station. It came to light after the girl did not return home after school.

Her family members suspect the teenager was abducted by her maternal uncle, Shahpura police station in-charge Ramdeo Patkar said.

On a complaint by the girl’s family, police have booked her uncle, a resident of Damoh district, for abduction.

The mobile phones of the girl and her uncle have been switched off, he said, adding police are looking into all angles to trace the girl.