Teenager accused of abduction, forced conversion bid held after encounter in UP's Kannauj

Kannauj (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) An 18-year-old man accused of abducting and pressuring a minor girl for religious conversion was arrested on Tuesday after an encounter with police in Taalgram area of this district, officials said.

The accused, identified as Imran of Tahpur village under Taalgram police station limits, allegedly lured the girl, a class 12 student, on October 26 and later uploaded her photo in a burqa on social media with a "Happy Wedding Anniversary" caption, they said.

However, the girl somehow managed to escape and accused the man of pressuring her for religious conversion and threatening to leak her photos and videos online, Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said.

The SP said that acting on a tip-off, a police team surrounded Imran near a cold storage in Tahpur. When cornered, he allegedly opened fire at the team and was injured in retaliatory firing, the officer said.

The accused sustained a bullet injury in his right leg and was admitted to Tirwa Medical College for treatment, the police said.

The police recovered a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, a misfired cartridge and an empty shell from his possession, the SP said.

Following the minor's complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act at Taalgram police station.