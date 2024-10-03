Teenager among two held with brown sugar worth Rs 22.68 lakh in Jharkhand

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Oct 3 (PTI) Two persons, including a teenager, were arrested from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district for possessing brown sugar, a senior police officer on Thursday said.

The drug worth Rs 22.68 lakh was recovered from them in Adityapur industrial township within the limits of the Adityapur police station on Wednesday, the police officer said.

The district police had set up several police teams and launched a massive campaign against drug peddlers and criminal activities for a few months.

Based on a tip-off, the Adityapur police team headed by Inspector-cum-Officer-in-Charge Rajiv Kumar Singh conducted a raid and arrested a teenager and a 40-year-old woman from H-Road on Wednesday, the Superintendent of Police, Mukesh Kumar Lunayat, said.

The police team recovered 113.44 grams of brown sugar and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash from their possession, the SP said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Altogether 14 drug peddlers have been arrested in the last two months, the SP said. PTI BS SBN SBN