Teenager among two killed, 10-year-old boy injured in firing in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A 40-year-old man and his teenaged nephew were shot dead while his 10-year-old son was injured after two armed men opened fire outside their residence in Delhi's Shahdara on Thursday, an official said.

While Akash Sharma alias Chottu and his nephew, Rishabh Sharma (16), were killed in the incident, Krish Sharma (10) sustained bullet injuries, the official said, adding that the victims were celebrating Diwali outside their house in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar area when they were attacked around 8 pm.

"On receiving a PCR call at about 8:30 pm, a police team was dispatched. The team found blood at the spot," the official said.

Eyewitnesses told police that the assailants touched the feet of Akash Sharma before opening fire at him. All the victims were rushed to a hospital.

Akash Sharma's son Krish and nephew Rishabh, who were standing nearby, were also hit by bullets.

The officer said Akash Sharma and Rishabh Sharma were declared dead by doctors at the hospital while Krish Sharma is undergoing treatment.

Prima facie, it seem to be a case of personal enmity, police said.

Statements of the victims' family members will be recorded and further investigations are underway, they added. PTI ALK RC MNK MNK