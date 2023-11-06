Teenager arrested for sexually assaulting minor boy in UP

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Police here on Monday arrested a teenager in connection with sexually assaulting a the 9-year-old boy, an official said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the boy's father, a case has been registered against the accused identified as Gurmeet (18) under the IPC and POCSO Act.

SHO of Kotwali Dehat police station Kusum Bhati said that on Sunday, Gurmeet lured the boy (who was playing outside his home) to a jungle, and then allegedly sexually assaulted him. He left the boy in a bleeding state, and fled from the spot.

The boy narrated his plight to his mother after reaching his home in the evening.