Teenager attacked outside school

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth was attacked with iron rods by a group of young people over a petty issue in Sakinaka area here on Saturday, police said.

The victim was identified as one Sufiyan.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

A complaint was lodged by his family members over the incident but no arrest has been made yet, said an official of Sakinaka police station.

The victim suffered minor injuries. Investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA KRK