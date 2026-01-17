Teenager beaten to death by villagers in Ranchi for 'stealing' motor pump, six arrested

Ranchi, Jan 17 (PTI) A teenager was allegedly beaten to death by a group of villagers over suspicion of stealing a motor pump in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district, police said on Saturday.

Six persons have been arrested in this connection, an officer said.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Vicky Nayak, a resident of Chaya village within Burmu police station limits, around 50 km from here.

Burmu OC Naveen Sharma told PTI that the victim was caught by a group of villagers on suspicion of stealing a motor pump.

Later, a panchayat meeting was held, during which he was beaten by villagers. He fainted on the spot, Sharma said.

He was taken to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) by his family members, where doctors declared him brought dead.

"An FIR has been registered based on the statement of the victim's father. Following this, police conducted raids and arrested six persons," the OC said. PTI RPS RPS MNB