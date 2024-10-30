Teenager beheaded in 4-decade-old fight over land in UP's Jaunpur; revenue officer suspended

Jaunpur (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was beheaded with a sword in a fight over a piece of land in Kabiruddinpur village of this district on Wednesday, police said.

The dispute over the land is 40 years old and the matter is currently in a civil court, according to district administration officials.

While District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra suspended Lekhpal (local revenue officer) Jagdish Yadav, a report has been sent to the administration for action against Revenue Inspector Munni Lal, who oversees the area, the officials said.

Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma said the violence was a consequence of a land dispute between villagers Ramjeet Yadav and Lalta Yadav.

"Ramesh Yadav, son of Lalta Yadav, began clearing grass from the disputed land ahead of Diwali this morning that flared up the tension," he said.

"During the confrontation, Ramesh attacked Anurag Yadav, son of Ramjeet Yadav, with a sword and decapitated him," he added.

Lalta Yadav was arrested after the incident and a hunt is on for his son Ramesh.

Additional police forces have been stationed in the village to prevent any further flare-ups.

An FIR has been registered against six individuals in connection with the case at Gaurabadshahpur police station.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav decried the violence and alleged there was no law and order left in the state.

"There is a strange contradictory relationship between today's government and crime. On one hand, both are together, on the other hand, the weaker and more inactive the government is becoming, the more powerful and active the criminals are becoming. Today's UP says we don't want BJP," he said on X.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) R A Chauhan has been appointed to conduct a magisterial inquiry in the case and submit a report within three days.

In a statement, District Magistrate Chandra condemned the crime as "heinous" and assured strict administrative action against those responsible.

He further said the dispute is 40 years old and is currently under civil court review.