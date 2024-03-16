Teenager booked for seeking sexual favours from girl

Thane, Mar 16 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a teenage boy for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a 16-year-old girl from Taloja in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Saturday.

In her complaint, the victim said the accused, whom she knew, had earlier sent her morphed photos to her on a social media platform, and threatened to make them viral if she did not fulfil his demands, the police official said.

On Friday, he once again demanded sexual favours from her, following which the girl, a resident of Taloja, approached the police. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. PTI COR NP