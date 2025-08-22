Teenager delivers five-month foetus on roadside in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) A teenager allegedly delivered a five-month-old foetus by the roadside here and fled, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the afternoon near Gyanpur, Gopiganj Road in the Gopiganj police station area, close to a private nursing home. The foetus was later found sealed and sent for examination.

Station House Officer (SHO) Shailesh Kumar Rai said that a girl, estimated to be 17 to 18 years old, was travelling in an e-rickshaw with another woman when they stopped by the roadside and went behind a house.

"About an hour later, both returned and left the spot in the rickshaw. Locals, suspicious of their activities, went to check and discovered the foetus in a pit about 50 feet behind the house," he said.

Rai added that preliminary inquiry suggests the use of heavy medication to force a premature delivery to avoid childbirth.

"Efforts are underway to trace the girl, the woman accompanying her, and the e-rickshaw that transported them," the officer said.

The police have sent the foetus for forensic examination, and further investigation is underway.