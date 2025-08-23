Teenager dies in brawl in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth died here in Dhakar village in a brawl between two groups that broke out over a fight between children, police on Saturday said.

The incident happened in the village under Khurja Nagar Police Station on Friday night. Police have detained 10 people in connection with the incident.

"The altercation stemmed from a dispute involving their children," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said.

The officer said two groups led by Abid and Hazrat clashed with each other at night.

Five people from Abid's side were injured and were taken to the hospital, where a teenager named Dilshan succumbed, he said. PTI CDN VN VN