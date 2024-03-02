Teenager dies of asphyxiation in J-K’s Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) A teenager died and four others fell unconscious due to suspected asphyxiation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place during a marriage function at Deeda village in sub-divisional Gool, the officials said.

Five persons were found unconscious this morning inside a room where a generator was placed to provide electricity to the house, they said.

The officials said that they were rushed to the sub-district hospital in Gool where Mohammad Tariq (18) was declared dead, adding four other persons are undergoing treatment. PTI COR TAS AS AS