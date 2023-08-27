Advertisment
Teenager dies of snakebite in UP's Ballia, brother critical

NewsDrum Desk
27 Aug 2023

Ballia (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy died of snakebite in a village in the Rasda area of this Uttar Pradesh district while his brother remains in critical condition, police said on Sunday.

Ajay Gupta and his 13-year-old brother Anand Gupta -- a person with disabilities -- were sleeping on the floor of their home in Sardaspur village late on Friday when a poisonous snake bit them, they said.

While Ajay Gupta died on Saturday, Anand Gupta has been admitted to a hospital in Mau. His condition remains critical, the police said. PTI COR CDN SZM

