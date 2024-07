Jammu, Jul 2 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Ranbir canal on the outskirts of Jammu city on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near the Babe Talah area of Kanachak.

Akash Choudhary drowned in the Ranbir canal in the evening. Police, locals and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) promptly launched a search and rescue operation. The body was fished out from the canal and handed over to the teenager's family, police said. PTI AB DIV DIV