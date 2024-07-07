Teenager electrocuted after he climbs goods train halted at railway station in Kerala

Kochi, Jul 7 (PTI) A 17-year-old teenager was electrocuted on Sunday after he climbed atop a goods train which was halted at the Edappally railway station here, police said.

Edappally resident Antony Jose was electrocuted when he came into contact with live power lines running above the railway track, they said.

Soon after the incident, he was admitted to a private hospital but passed away at around 7.30 pm.

"The incident happened in the evening. A group of local boys, including Antony Jose, were crossing the railway tracks at the station. While the others went beneath the train and crossed the track, it appears that Jose climbed on top of the goods train coach using one of its ladders.

As he reached the top of the train, he was electrocuted and suffered 85 per cent burn injuries," police said.