Teenager electrocuted on school campus to get new house in Kerala

Kollam (Kerala), Aug 10 (PTI) The family of a 13-year-old student who was electrocuted at an aided school campus last month will soon get a new house, with Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty laying the foundation stone here on Sunday.

Mithun, a student of Thevalakkara Boys High School in Kollam district, died after coming into contact with a live electric wire on the school premises. Opposition parties had criticised the state government and the General Education Department over the incident.

The new house will be built in the same locality where the family currently lives, the minister’s office said in a statement.

The project is being implemented under the aegis of the Kerala Scouts and Guides, of which Sivankutty is the state president.

The 1,000 sq ft house, comprising three bedrooms and other amenities, will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh. The government aims to complete the work and hand over the keys within four months.

Apart from the house, the government has announced various financial assistance measures for the family.

These include Rs 10 lakh each from the state government and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Rs 11 lakh from the Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA), and Rs 3 lakh from the General Education Department.

The educational expenses of Mithun’s brother will also be fully covered by the department, Sivankutty said.

Local representatives and officials were present during the foundation stone ceremony.