Teenager enters private plot to relieve himself, dies after stepping on live wire

Thane, May 23 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy died of electrocution after stepping on a live wire on a private plot he had entered to relieve himself in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Ambernath area on the evening of May 20, following which police have registered a case against unidentified persons for causing death by negligence, an official said.

Vignesh Anil Kachre, a resident of Bhendipada, had entered a privately owned plot to attend nature’s call.

“However, he came in contact with a live electric wire lying on the ground. He collapsed after suffering an electric shock. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the official said.

Citing his family’s version, police said the plot owner had installed cement poles around the land and connected them with barbed wire and electrical cables for security. One of the electrical wires was live and lying exposed on the ground, they said.

“We are also probing if any MSEDCL staffer facilitated the installation,” the official added. PTI COR NR