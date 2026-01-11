Teenager found hanging from tree in UP village; suicide suspected

Pratapgarh (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near his maternal grandparents' home in Udai Shahpur village, police on Sunday said.

Aaspur Devsara Police Station SHO Vijendra Singh said Anil's body was found hanging from a tree a short distance from the house on Sunday.

Both his parents are dead, and his elder brother works in Delhi, he said.

Originally, Anil was a native of Chandpur village in under Maharajganj Police Station jurisdiction in Jaunpur district. He had been living with his grandparents since childhood.

Police suspect the death to be a suicide and are investigating the matter.

Besides the brother, a married sister survives Anil. PTI COR NAV VN VN