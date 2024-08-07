Teenager girl dies, parents, brother injured as fire engulfs Nagpur building

Nagpur, Aug 7 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl died due to smoke inhalation, while her parents and minor brother suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a godown stocked with perfume bottles and chemicals, and engulfed the entire building in Nagpur city on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

The blaze erupted at around 6 am at the godown on the ground floor of the two-storey building near Khapri Mohalla in the Itwari area. The building also housed a toy shop, Renuka Novelty, run by one Praveen Bhakde, who lived on the second floor with his family, they said.

The fire, whose cause was not yet known, quickly spread and engulfed the entire building, trapping the Bhakde family, the officials said.

Nine fire tenders of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) faced difficulties in reaching the spot due to narrow and congested lanes in the area. Firefighters used a ladder to climb to the second floor to rescue the Bhakde family, they said.

They brought out shop owner Praveen Bhakde (44), his wife Preeti (39) and their son Raunak (15) and rushed them to Mayo Hospital for treatment of minor burn injuries. The couple's daughter, Anushka Bhakde, was found unconscious in the washroom due to smoke inhalation and also rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival, said the officials.

Fire brigade personnel contained and extinguished the blaze after more than four hours of efforts and prevented its spread to adjacent buildings, they said.

The Tehsil police have registered an accidental death case and initiated an investigation. PTI CLS COR GK RSY