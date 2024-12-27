Teenager hangs self in Ghaziabad over scolding by father

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after getting scolded by her father here Friday, police said.

Advertisment

Kajal Singh was a student of Class 12, ACP Indrapuram Swantra Kumar Singh said.

Her father had reportedly scolded her for sleeping in the afternoon instead of studying. Angered by this, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan with a stole, the ACP said.

When Jaiveer Singh saw his daughter hanging, he rushed her to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival, ACP said.

Advertisment

The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, ACP added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG