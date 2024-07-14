Teenager hangs self in J-K’s Rajouri, relatives stage protest

Rajouri/Jammu, Jul 14 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district after he was allegedly harassed by some people, police said on Sunday.

The police said that Akshay Kumar's relatives blocked the Jammu-Poonch highway and demanded an inquiry into the circumstances leading to his death.

Kumar was found hanging from the ceiling of his room at village Kallar Saturday evening, a police official said.

Kumar's family members and other relatives claimed that he was being harassed by some people after he was recently seen with a girl at a restaurant, police said.

They claimed that the boy ended his life under pressure from these persons and demanded an inquiry into the matter, police said.

However, they later dispersed on the assurance of police and civil officers that an investigation had begun into the case, police added. PTI COR TAS HIG HIG